In a move that surely surprised exactly no one, the Minneapolis City Council has passed an even stronger sanctuary city ordinance. Yes, the same city that’s been proudly shielding violent illegal aliens for decades is now raising the bar on “how little we cooperate with federal law enforcement.” Because, apparently, showing “city values” means making sure ICE can’t even look at city parking lots without a permit.

The new law is impressive in its attention to… well, symbolism. City employees must now attend mandatory training to avoid accidentally helping ICE. Imagine the scenarios: “Oh no, I filed a parking ticket for someone who happens to be “undocumented!” Call HR!” Meanwhile, all the usual city resources — data, equipment, and empty lots — are now officially off-limits to the feds.

Mayor Jacob Frey praised the ordinance as a reflection of “city values.” One can only hope these values include common sense, because the timing is curious: ICE arrests are on the rise, yet Minneapolis doubles down on measures that make cooperation nearly impossible. Sure, trust in local institutions is important — but apparently, safety comes second to performing moral high ground.

Supporters claim that the law protects immigrant communities and fosters cooperation with local police. That’s cute.

Of course, nothing screams progressive urban policy like banning the use of city-owned garages as staging areas for law enforcement. That’s right: your local ICE agent can’t even park in a city lot while doing their job. Because when crime spikes, and arrests happen, clearly the most pressing issue is ensuring no federal footprint is visible on municipal property.

In the end, Minneapolis has done what it does best: assert its “values” over practicality, federal law, and, most would argue, common sense. The city sends a message loud and clear: We love our illegal alien communities… so much that we might make life inconvenient for anyone trying to enforce the law. After all, nothing says “safe, welcoming city” like being untouchable by federal authorities while the rest of us watch the circus unfold.

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share Minnesota Madness