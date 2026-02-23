In the frozen tundra of Minnesota, where the winters are brutal and the entitlements apparently endless, a certain community has discovered a brand-new victimhood jackpot: reparations from ICE.

After years of turning the state’s social services into a personal ATM—siphoning off billions (some reports say up to $18 billion) in fraud schemes that would make Bernie Madoff blush—the very same species who helped make Feeding Our Future the largest pandemic grift in U.S. history are now clutching their pearls over “trauma” from actual law enforcement showing up to, you know, enforce laws.

Operation Metro Surge rolls in with federal agents doing what federal agents are supposed to do: arresting people involved in immigration violations and cracking down on the fraud bonanza. Masked officers, helicopters, the works—because apparently raiding daycares and birthday parties is the new normal when you’re cleaning up a mess the size of Somalia’s GDP. And the response? Not “sorry about the fraud,” or “here’s our check to repay taxpayers,” but “gimme $200,000 each for the PTSD.” How about a great big fuck you and go back to Somalia, you wore out your welcome… assholes.

One viral clip features a spokesperson breathlessly declaring, “We don’t make that much amount. We have been suffering since the crisis of ICE.” Suffering? From ICE enforcing borders and stopping the cash pipeline to Mogadishu? The horror. Next they’ll demand hazard pay for the inconvenience of not being able to fake meal claims for ghost children anymore.

Meanwhile, Tim Walz—the same guy who turned Minnesota into the fraud capital of America while cosplaying as a moderate—is out there demanding the federal government “pay for what they broke.” Broke? Like the state budget he let get looted under his watch? He and Mayor Jacob Frey are slapping Washington with a $203 million bill for “economic ruin” and “generational trauma,” because nothing says fiscal responsibility like begging for bailouts after your administration presided over what looks like the Somali diaspora’s greatest hits album of welfare scams.

It’s peak progressive logic: Let fraudsters run wild for years, pocket the cash (some allegedly funneled to terror groups), then when someone finally enforces the rules, scream about oppression and demand a payout. Generational trauma? Try generational grift.

If we’re handing out reparations, how about starting with the hardworking American taxpayers who funded this circus? Or better yet, let’s send the bill back to the community organizers who turned Minneapolis into a sanctuary for scammers. $200,000 per person for “ICE trauma”? Sure, right after they repay the $18 billion they “traumatized” out of the rest of us.

