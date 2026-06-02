It began in 2017 with the 100 million dollar plus Child Care Assistance Program fraud. It moved on to Feeding Our Future, “Learing Center” daycare, child daycare, adult daycare, transportation, autism centers, Medicaid, Welfare, Housing, and much more that has now, unsurprisingly included voter fraud, 97% of all fraud in Minnesota is perpetrated by Somali’s.

A Sherburne County election investigation documents a close operational relationship between St. Cloud City Council candidate Hudda Omar Ibrahim and Tajir Rage, an individual repeatedly identified by election officials as bringing groups of voters to polling locations while acting as an interpreter. Election staff observed campaign materials for Hudda outside the Sherburne County Government Center, ballots marked only in her race, and consistent voting activity tied directly to Rage’s presence. …These included organized group voting, voters who did not appear to match their identification, and proof-of-residency documents that, while technically compliant, raised credibility concerns. Officials specifically noted repeated use of lease agreements listing numerous common names and similar birthdates, many beginning with January 1st. Election staff also estimated that Rage may have brought in more than 100 voters and expressed concern that many of those voters were not fully advised of the oath they were signing, raising questions about whether voters understood what they were certifying under penalty of law. The investigation further documented a confirmed instance of double voting involving a voter associated with Rage, which constitutes a felony under Minnesota law.

Then there is this from KSNI:

Anderson estimated that Rage had brought in 100 or more voters and that, based on her observations, more than half of them had not been fully advised of the oath before signing. She also told Turner that she had observed campaign materials for “Hudda,” referring to Ibrahim, left on the ground outside the government center. She recalled that during the primary, while counting ballots, she came across a stack of approximately 50 ballots in which nearly every selection was the same: the name “Hudda.” Anderson also raised concerns about the proof of residency documents submitted by voters Rage accompanied. Lease agreements listed many names and had birthdates that often began with “01/01.” Anderson told Turner she also occasionally observed that voters brought in by Rage did not appear to match the photos on their identification documents, appearing older or younger, heavier or lighter or, in some cases, impossible to compare because the voter’s face was fully covered. Kapsner, who witnessed the second of Gure’s two ballots, confirmed she recognized Rage as the interpreter who had been bringing in groups of voters daily. She told Turner she assumed the oath was being read and explained to voters out in the lobby and said she had no concerns about the process.

If I were to go in to every aspect of this, it would be a very long post. However, I would encourage you to read the news story on KNSI. They get in to all the details and it’s worth reading. They do a really nice job of presenting the facts.

Leave a comment