The Noyes Customs and Immigration Station, located in the tiny town of Noyes, Minnesota, once served as a key gateway between the United States and Canada. Positioned at the end of U.S. Highway 75, it connected with Emerson, Manitoba, making it one of the busiest land ports of entry in the Midwest during much of the 20th century.

The customs station was built in 1931, a sturdy Colonial Revival structure reflecting federal investment in border infrastructure during Prohibition. It included customs, immigration offices, and living quarters for staff. The location was ideal—serving both rail and vehicle traffic.

For decades, the station processed travelers, commercial trucks, and trains passing between the U.S. and Canada. But as border traffic shifted west to the Pembina-Emerson crossing and rail shipping declined, Noyes became less vital. The border crossing was officially closed in 2006.

The building is now abandoned but still stands—listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 2014. It’s a haunting but powerful reminder of how geography, politics, and economics shape communities.

