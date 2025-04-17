Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

Apr 17

Linda and I were through the Noyes crossing in the summer of 1996. It was memorable in that, when we pulled up to the open door of the building, the agent was sitting with a box of doughnuts. He didn’t even move to get up. He asked us where we were from, and how long we had been in Canada, then waved us on.

