And to think, we were just discussing fraud here in Minnesota in the previous post, and here we are again. It’s been a never ending cycle here in the land of ten thousand lakes under Democrat Governor Tim Walz and his majority DFL party. We’re well over a billion dollars in taxpayer money just gone. We paid for that and if Walz and the DFL had there way, they would raise taxes to make up that lost to fraud money and that one billion dollars we already paid for would become two billion dollars. We’d be charged twice. That’s how the DFL works.

Tampon Tim wants a third term. He’s running. Do you think he’ll get it? In any state other than Minnesota or California, possibly Oregon, but no way in the others. But this is Minnesota where there is no shortage of stupid. There’s a surplus.

Walz has deep pockets donors. Billionaires including George and Alex Soros among many of the wealthy from out of state, and many billionaires and multi-millionaires from within the state. Businesses and foundations, a friendly media and a lot of low information voters. He’s got well over a billion dollars in his campaign war chest already, plus he leads in the early polls. So yeah, as of today his odds are pretty good for a third term.

Maybe the fraud will bring down Walz and his party. The New York Times had an interesting piece Sunday, and they’re pointing to Tim Walz by name. Take a look.

The fraud scandal that rattled Minnesota was staggering in its scale and brazenness. Federal prosecutors charged dozens of people with felonies, accusing them of stealing hundreds of millions of dollars from a government program meant to keep children fed during the Covid-19 pandemic. At first, many in the state saw the case as a one-off abuse during a health emergency. But as new schemes targeting the state’s generous safety net programs came to light, state and federal officials began to grapple with a jarring reality. Over the last five years, law enforcement officials say, fraud took root in pockets of Minnesota’s Somali diaspora as scores of individuals made small fortunes by setting up companies that billed state agencies for millions of dollars’ worth of social services that were never provided. Federal prosecutors say that 59 people have been convicted in those schemes so far, and that more than $1 billion in taxpayers’ money has been stolen in three plots they are investigating. That is more than Minnesota spends annually to run its Department of Corrections. Minnesota’s fraud scandal stood out even in the context of rampant theft during the pandemic, when Americans stole tens of billions through unemployment benefits, business loans and other forms of aid, according to federal auditors. Outrage has swelled among Minnesotans, and fraud has turned into a potent political issue in a competitive campaign season. Gov. Tim Walz and fellow Democrats are being asked to explain how so much money was stolen on their watch, providing Republicans, who hope to take back the governor’s office in 2026, with a powerful line of attack.

