A University of Minnesota (that figures) project, taxpayer-supported, has produced “MyGender Dolls” for kids as young as four: paper figures with interchangeable genitals and internal organs so children can “visualize their anatomy and genders” and learn that identity overrides biology. These tools are now being marketed to school counselors and educators and are reportedly headed for classrooms curtesy of Tampon Tim Walz, Peggy Flanagan, and the DFL.

Public money and public institutions spent years refining toys that indoctrinate preschoolers that anatomical sex is optional. Four-year-olds do not have settled “gender identities.” They have imaginations. Handing them removable private parts and calling it therapy is ideological grooming, and its total bullshit. I guess that, “trust the science” phrase Democrats constantly told us only fits with their fucked up ideology.

Schools exist to teach reading, writing and math, period. Full stop. Not disgusting gender experiments that are criminal. Parents, not university activists, teachers, or counselors, decide what their children are exposed to. Sex is binary and observed at birth, not a menu of options for kindergarteners.

Defund it. Audit every dollar. Keep these materials out of taxpayer-funded classrooms. Children deserve protection from adults who refuse biological reality, including retarded parents who actually buy in to this bullshit.

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