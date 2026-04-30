What are the odds? A boutique California winery tied to the husband of Ilhan Omar just happens to shut its doors right as uncomfortable questions start swirling about the family’s finances. Pure coincidence, surely. Nothing to see here, just another small business deciding that early April is the perfect time to quietly disappear.

Gibbs rule number 39: There’s no such thing as coincidence.

The winery, owned by Tim Mynett, didn’t just fade into the background, it evaporated. One minute it’s part of a rapidly expanding portfolio that (on paper, at least) ballooned into the millions. The next, gone. No grand farewell, no vineyard nostalgia tour, just a neat little vanishing act timed with the political equivalent of a spotlight being flipped on.

Now, we’re told after the fact of course, that those eye-popping financial disclosures were simply… mistakes. Accounting errors. You know, the kind where your assets accidentally multiply into the tens of millions overnight. Happens all the time, right? Who among us hasn’t misplaced a few million dollars in a spreadsheet?

Meanwhile, lawmakers like James Comer are asking the sort of tedious, inconvenient questions that tend to ruin a perfectly good narrative. Where did the money come from? Who invested? Why did the numbers swing so dramatically? And perhaps most awkwardly: why does everything seem to get quieter the moment scrutiny ramps up?

Even by D.C. standards, this plotline is a bit on the nose: mysterious financial growth, revised disclosures, and a conveniently timed business shutdown. Gibbs rule number 39 applies here, too.

The real issue isn’t whether a single winery closed, businesses fail all the time. It’s the broader pattern of opacity followed by revision, followed by a request that everyone simply move along. Transparency, we’re told, is a cornerstone of public service. Yet somehow, when it comes time to provide it, the details get fuzzy, the numbers get “corrected,” and the assets get… reimagined.

In the end, maybe there’s a perfectly innocent explanation for all of this. Maybe the winery closure is unrelated. Maybe the financial discrepancies are nothing more than clerical hiccups. Maybe everything checks out. And maybe there’s a man on the moon eating green cheese while entertaining Captain Kirk and the crew of the Enterprise.

All of us are watching this vintage of political storytelling age about as well as a bottle left uncorked on the counter.

Cheers. 🍷

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