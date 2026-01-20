It’s happening! According to MSN:

The Department of Justice announced it will be charging internet personality and former CNN host Don Lemon after he crashed a church service in Minnesota, alongside anti-ICE rioters. Harmeet Dhillon, who serves as U.S. Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division, said Monday that Lemon will be charged under the “Ku Klux Klan Act” of 1871, and that he already admitted to knowing “exactly what was going to happen inside that facility.”

Everyone charged with the Klan Act would be convicted of a felony and their prison sentence would be enhanced. Let’s make sure St. Paul School Board member Chauntyll Allen gets charged with it, too.

This from Benny Johnson:

BREAKING: DOJ Announces Intention to Charge Don Lemon under the Ku Klux Klan Act. The KKK Act makes it illegal to threaten, hurt, or intimidate people to prevent them from exercising their God-given rights. HARMEET DHILLON: “The Klan Act is one of the most important federal civil rights statutes. Its a law that makes it illegal to terrorize and violate the civil rights of citizens. Whenever people conspire this, the Klan Act can be used.” “Everyone in the protest community needs to know that the fullest force of the federal government is going to come down and prevent this from happening and put people away for a long time.”

As always when it comes to Republicans, I’ll believe it when I see it. I’m still under the belief that nothing of consequence is going to be the end result. Hope I’m wrong, but I doubt it.

