Old U.S. Highway 10 in Minnesota was part of the original U.S. Highway System established in 1926. It served as a major east-west route across the northern United States and was a key connector through Minnesota for decades. Here's a breakdown of its significance and what remains of it today:

Route: U.S. Highway 10 originally entered Minnesota at Moorhead (bordering Fargo, ND), ran southeast through cities like Detroit Lakes, Wadena, and Little Falls, then turned east through St. Cloud, Elk River, Anoka, and into the Twin Cities before continuing into Wisconsin.

Purpose: It linked small towns to urban centers, carried regional commerce, and connected the Twin Cities with the Pacific Northwest.

Highway System Changes: Over time, much of Old U.S. 10 was upgraded, bypassed, or replaced by Interstate 94and U.S. 10's realignments. In places, the old road still exists as Business U.S. 10, County Roads, or Main Streets in towns.

Urban Route: In the Twin Cities area, old U.S. 10 originally ran on University Avenue and through Minneapolis and St. Paul before being rerouted to bypass urban traffic. Much of that alignment is now MN-47, MN-610, or local roads.