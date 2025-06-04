The oldest railroad tunnel still in use in Minnesota is the Westminster Junction Tunnel #3, located in Saint Paul.Constructed in 1885 by the St. Paul & Pacific Railway, this tunnel was part of the original rail connection between Minneapolis and Saint Paul. Despite its age, it remains active today, serving freight traffic and standing as a testament to 19th-century engineering.

Another notable tunnel is the Ely's Peak Tunnel near Duluth, built around 1912. While no longer in active rail service, it has been repurposed as part of a multi-use trail, offering hikers and bikers a unique passage through the hillside.

In contrast, the Cramer Tunnel, constructed in 1957 near Schroeder, was the longest railroad tunnel in Minnesota at 1,800 feet. It was used to transport taconite from Hoyt Lakes to Taconite Harbor but ceased operations in 2008. Today, it's an abandoned site that attracts explorers and history enthusiasts.

Therefore, while the Cramer Tunnel holds the title for length, the Westminster Junction Tunnel #3 holds the distinction of being the oldest railroad tunnel still in use in Minnesota.

