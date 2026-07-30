Somali State Sen. Omar Fateh of Minneapolis just couldn’t contain his joy. He’s “proud” to be one of five DSA-endorsed Minnesota DFL legislators, alongside his “comrades.” What a ringing endorsement of American institutions from the same crowd whose national leaders just confirmed, on national television, that they’d like to abolish the presidency, the Senate, and the Supreme Court.

Yes, really. The Democrat Socialists of America’s shiny new “Workers Deserve More” platform doesn’t merely want higher taxes or more pronouns in the bathroom. It wants a unicameral legislature (goodbye, Senate), an executive and judiciary “chosen by and subordinate to Congress” (so long, separation of powers), plus the usual greatest hits: abolish ICE, eventual prison abolition, open borders with mass amnesty, and public ownership of the big corporations. DSA co-chair Megan Romer didn’t even bother hedging on Fox News. Abolish the Senate? “True.” Replace the presidency and Supreme Court as we know them? “Yep.”

And Minnesota Democrats are treating this like a résumé booster. Fateh and friends run under the DFL label, of course, because why build your own party when you can just colonize the existing one and call the resulting demolition “progress”? The same party that lectures us about “our democracy” is enthusiastically platforming people whose organization wants to rewrite the Constitution into something that would make the Founders reach for the smelling salts (or the muskets).

This is the natural endpoint of treating every institutional check as an “undemocratic” inconvenience. The Senate protects small states? Undemocratic. An independent judiciary that occasionally tells the House majority “no”? Must be subordinate. A president elected by the whole country instead of whatever temporary coalition controls Congress? Anachronistic. Next they’ll discover the Bill of Rights is a bourgeois distraction from the real work of seizing the means of production.

Minnesota voters get the privilege of watching our state legislators brag about the endorsement while the national DSA leadership cheerfully confirms they’d prefer a system closer to a revolutionary committee than a constitutional republic. If this is the “resistance,” the only thing left to resist is the Constitution itself. Keep bragging, comrades. The rest of the country is taking notes.

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