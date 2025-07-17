Hey girls… There’s plenty of Little Omar to go around! 🤣

Damn, he is one ugly son of a bitch.

Somebody fix him a ham sandwich so he can put a little weight on. Scrawny little pipsqueak.

Anyway, Minnesota State Senator Omar Fateh is running for Mayor of Minneapolis.

His record is packed with controversy and radical, way, way, waaay left policies that that are completely insane, out of touch, and absolutely mind boggling that would push Minneapolis deeper into chaos.

Here’s the scary part.

He absolutely could win.

Here are some highlights:

Omar Fateh supported the failed campaign to defund and dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department, replacing it with a Department of Public Safety.

Omar Fateh is running on a platform of “Trump-Proofing Minneapolis,”

which means refusing to allow any coordination with federal agents whatsoever.

Omar Fateh is no stranger to using his authority to push back against investigative agencies — especially when he frames it as racism.

His campaign volunteer, Muse Mohamed, was convicted of lying to a grand jury about illegally handling absentee ballots linked to ballot harvesting.



Federal investigators later proved he did handle the ballots in question.



Muse is also Fateh’s brother-in-law.

Omar Fateh has supported some of the most radical proposals as a State Senator, including free or reduced healthcare for illegal aliens.

Omar Fateh has consistently opposed additional funding for law enforcement, especially when it relates to immigration enforcement.

Omar Fateh supports rent control ordinances, public housing expansion, and policies framed as “housing as a human right.” His position applies regardless of immigration status or income verification.

Omar Fateh is a proud member of the Democratic Socialists of America.

There’s a more detailed thread about Fateh, and it’s an interesting read. Dustin Grage wrote it and he is very reliable.

This guy is bad news, there’s really no difference between him and Mamdani of New York.

Do I trust the voters of Minneapolis to reject Omar Fateh?

Honestly, no, I don’t.

I’ll keep you apprised.

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share Minnesota Madness