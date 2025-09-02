The arrest of Omar Jamal by ICE in downtown Minneapolis should shock no one. For years, those of us on The Right have warned that America’s immigration system is a joke—a two-tiered system where the politically connected skate by while everyone else is expected to follow the rules. Jamal’s case is Exhibit A.

Let’s lay out the truth Twin Cities media refuses to report because it doesn’t fit the Leftist/DFL narrative. Omar Jamal was convicted of immigration fraud in 2005. That’s not a paperwork mistake—that’s a felony. He got probation, and then in 2011, a final order of removal was issued. That means he was supposed to be deported over a decade ago. Instead? He’s been living it up in Minnesota, working as a community liaison for law enforcement at the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Department, while ignoring the law he swore to uphold.

And it doesn’t stop there. DHS says his rap sheet includes fraud, a restraining order, and even assault allegations. This isn’t some saintly “advocate.” This is a guy who’s been gaming the system for decades. And Twin Cities media covers for him, knowingly doing the community a disservice, instead of reporting the facts truthfully. That’s not journalism, that’s activism.

Cue the liberal outrage machine. Progressive activists and Twin Cities media are already crying foul, claiming this is an attack on the Somali community. Spare us. This has nothing to do with race, and everything to do with law and order. If you or I ignored a court order for 14 years, we’d be in handcuffs yesterday. But Jamal? He’s been treated like royalty by Minnesota’s political establishment, because he’s “useful.” He’s been a darling of the left, a go-to spokesperson for the immigrant community—and that gave him cover.

This is the sanctuary state mentality at work: break the law, play identity politics, and the elites will protect you. Until ICE comes a knockin’.

Here’s the bigger picture: Jamal is the tip of the iceberg. How many more Omar Jamals are out there? How many people with final deportation orders are being ignored because the Democrat “sanctuaries” refuse to enforce the law? This is what open borders really looks like: fraudsters, criminals, and con artists laughing at the system while law-abiding Americans pay the price.

For years, Democrats have attacked ICE, slashed enforcement, and prioritized feelings over facts. They’ve made heroes out of lawbreakers. And now we see the result—someone with a decade-old deportation order serving as a community leader and working with law enforcement. It’s a national embarrassment. And how about the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Department? Apparently background checks are not part of their hiring protocol. Maybe Vance Boelter had a job there as a deputy, that would explain how he got the cop uniform.

This arrest isn’t “controversial.” It’s common sense. Omar Jamal had years to do the right thing. He didn’t. He broke the law, he ignored the law, and now the law has caught up with him. And to the activists crying about “injustice”—save it. This is justice. If America is going to remain a nation of laws, we need to enforce the laws, not selectively either.

ICE did its job. Now let’s make sure it stays that way—because the American people are done with the two-tiered justice system. Deportation orders must mean something, or they mean nothing at all.

