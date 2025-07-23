“Perceived,”? They’re really running with that, huh?

Getting out front and center with damage control. Well, the damage has been done and no amount of spin is going to change that.

Nobody wants to hear, or will accept an insincere apology.

That insincere apology just made it worse for them. It exposed OMNI Brewing for the frauds and liars they are. Issuing an apology not because they were truly sorry, only for the sake of minimizing any type of negative reaction for business purposes, namely a loss in revenue. That’s their only concern. The “apology” was just empty words.

A popular brewery in Maple Grove has apologized after it canceled a reservation for a conservative organization that had booked its private event space. That came less than 24 hours after a Democratic candidate for the Minnesota legislature held a fundraiser in the same space. The Twin Cities chapter for Americans for Prosperity was supposed to hold its “Big Beautiful Bill” celebration last Tuesday afternoon at the private event space inside the OMNI Maple Grove taproom. On July 11, just four days before the event was to take place at OMNI, AFP-Minnesota said a staff member received a refund email instructing them the reservation was canceled, with no explanation. Following the cancellation, OMNI posted a screenshot of an AFP-Minnesota advertisement on its Facebook page, with a bolded message on it that read: “We do NOT support this! The event has been canceled, please read the caption for more information.”

On July 11, just four days before the event was to take place at OMNI, AFP-Minnesota said a staff member received a refund email instructing them the reservation was canceled, with no explanation.

No explanation.

Keep that in mind.

Following the cancellation, OMNI posted a screenshot of an AFP-Minnesota advertisement on its Facebook page, with a bolded message on it that read: “We do NOT support this! The event has been canceled, please read the caption for more information.” The OMNI Maple Grove post went on to insinuate that AFP-Minnesota was less than truthful in how it described the nature of the event, and said that the brewery’s booking policy explicitly prohibits political events. But the day before Omni Maple Grove hosted a fundraiser for Democrat state Senate candidate Kristy Janigo.

All of a sudden, the very next day a policy change. No political events. How convenient.

I don’t know about you, but I smell bullshit.

Then, the brewery claimed AFP Minnesota’s description was intentionally vague to bypass booking policy.

Now the bullshit is getting deep.

Bottomline, it’s a leftist run business that discriminates.

I would discourage anyone from supporting OMNI Brewing.

I’d love to see it Bud Lited.

