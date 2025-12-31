He once wanted to die for Allah, but courageously left Islam for Christianity and is now working to save Muslims around the world. Mohamad Faridi shared his journey and his message to Minnesota with Liz Collin on her podcast.



Faridi pointed out that while the United States is a country founded on religious freedom, it seems that talking about the truth of Islam is somehow forbidden.



In speaking about his perspective of the truth about Islam, Faridi said, “There’s nothing divine about it, it’s just a political movement.”





Mohamad Faridi on YouTube:



/ @mohamadfaridi

