Ashley Thoma joined Liz Collin on her podcast to talk about what she called an incredibly difficult decision to leave Minnesota and move her family to another state.

In looking back over everything that has happened in Minnesota over the past several years, Thoma said her decision to leave the state she grew up in had more to do with “just an accumulation of things over the years.”

“For probably the last six years, every so often, we would kind of sit down and think about where things were headed here. And we would think about, is this going to get better? Is this where we want to raise our family and really establish them as adults as they, you know, enter into their teen years? And we were always just waiting for it to get better and it never seemed to get better,” she explained.

“I grew up in this state. The state has been a Democratic state for a very long time. And that’s never been something I was concerned about, but then I’m watching the state through my children’s eyes and it changes perspective completely,” she continued.

Thoma also spoke about how public safety and education were two concerns that influenced her decision to leave.

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