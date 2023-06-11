Even this so-called news site (Big League Politics) is among the cult, you can tell by them publishing an unflattering picture of Ron DeSantis. It’s a pretty juvenile thing to do, but we aren’t talking about America’s best and brightest journalists, just CNN-like story tellers.

Why would he proclaim Trump’s innocence? He doesn’t have to, and why is the cult so angry he didn’t? They’re not going to vote for him anyway, they’d rather be good little drones and slam him only because Trump told them to. Those people are incapable of thinking for themselves, they’re just like Democrat ideologues. They do, and think, what they’re told. Sorry man, I know, the truth hurts.

I’ve seen parts of the indictment, and some of it is really damning. There are big time lawyers and legal scholars expecting Trump to lose this one, not on all counts, but enough to put him away or get him out of the race, so proclaiming his innocence at this juncture is just a tiny bit premature. And if DeSantis were to proclaim Trump’s innocence, and he’s found guilty, that’s an automatic 4 more years of Biden.

And yeah, it is a Soviet-style indictment, absolutely, but what are you going to do? The DOJ is completely corrupt, the entire federal government is corrupt. The rule of law no longer exists in this country. That’s obvious.

Why is Ron DeSantis the only target of the cult? There are other candidates. Tim Scott, Vivek Ramaswamy, Nikki Haley, Chris Christie, Mike Pence, Doug Bergum, yet they zero in on DeSantis. They’re afraid of him, that’s why. All those people will become DeSantis cheerleaders if Trump is out, then they have some explaining to do. It will suck to be known as a hypocrite. That is exactly what they will be, sort of Benedict Arnold-like. Untrustworthy. Lack of character. And, all the cultists would love to have Ron DeSantis as their governor. I find it truly baffling that these cultists have turned on the Florida governor.

Why do I correctly call them, cultists you ask? Because they are at the alter, worshipping a false god, the same way the Obamaphiles worshipped Barrack.

You think I’m full of it? Here’s just one sick, twisted, disgusting example.

There are many similar examples on Twitter, and a whole lot of them on Truth, and it’s sick.

I’ve said my piece, I’ve called a spade, a spade, like it or not, I hope you do, but if you don’t, oh well. Just remember our common goal, the defeat of the Democrat Party. So be careful who you demonize.

Leave a comment