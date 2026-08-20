In 2021, the State of Minnesota’s Department of Human Services, in its infinite wisdom and boundless capacity for spotting talent, bestowed upon Salman Ahmed Elmi its prestigious “Outstanding Refugee Award for Entrepreneurship.” A certificate. A plaque. The formal recognition that here, at last, stood a man who had truly grasped the American Dream: start a business, contribute to the community, and inspire others.

Five years later, that same visionary is charged with helping bill Medicaid for more than a million dollars in services that never happened. Some of his alleged business associates, stand accused of running a sex-trafficking operation that funneled victims’ identities into the same fraud machine. The agency that once celebrated him is the same agency that writes the Medicaid checks.

Why merely “contribute to the economy” when you can invoice the taxpayers for imaginary mental-health services while your colleagues warehouse young women for prostitution? Why settle for a modest entrepreneurial success story when you can turn the state’s own refugee-appreciation program into the ultimate punchline?

How about those Somali’s, huh!?

Minnesota’s DHS has since retired the Outstanding Refugee Awards and scrubbed the old winners from its website. It’s a standard, classic maneuver. Scrub it, don’t talk about it, ignore it, and in a short time people forget and it’s not the punchline or in the news anymore. Not that the Minnesota Media Cabal was all that forthcoming about this in the first place.

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