Who remembers Tommy Boy Lover Rosengren? Teacher of the year finalist. But had to withdraw because of some disgusting “man love” photo’s and participation in a sexually deviant performance. If you don’t remember this twinkle toes mofo, you will, just keep reading. And for those of you who missed it, no worries, I’ll get you up to speed.

Minnesota’s woke, elitist education establishment has a talent for treating parental disgust as a scheduling inconvenience. Remember Thomas Rosengren, the former sixth-grade teacher who withdrew from the state’s 2026 Teacher of the Year contest after publicly searchable photos of him in bondage gear, a jockstrap, and simulated sex acts from the 2019 “Mr. Minneapolis Eagle” pageant became national news? He’s now a fifth-grade writing teacher at DaVinci Academy of Arts and Sciences in Ham Lake. He started August 10. The kids can call him “Rosie.”

Rosie, huh? That’s a little too friendly, especially for fifth graders. Entirely inappropriate. When you’re in fifth grade, 10 to 11 years old, you refer to adults, particularly teachers as Mr., Mrs., or Miss, followed by their last name.

Rosie huh? I bet he encourages the little boy students sit on his lap. Sick, twisted freak.

Hiring him isn’t a punchline. It’s hiring decision.

The photos were not leaked nudes from a locked phone. They were sitting on Facebook. Anyone with a search bar could find a Teacher of the Year finalist in leather straps, a cowboy hat, and a sign about “feeding time on the farm.” His Leather Journal profile called him a “boy of service,” “collared as a bratty boy since 2016.” He taught eleven- and twelve-year-olds. Then he left Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City. Then a charter school in Ham Lake handed him a classroom of ten-year-olds and a nickname.

I am not going to post those pictures, but you can find them in the post I published on April 14 of this year.

DaVinci’s contribution to the public interest was a legal shrug. Asked whether administrators knew about the photos, whether they knew why he left his last district, and whether parents were told before the first bell, the school hid behind the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act and called it “private personnel data.” Translation: we will not tell you if we bothered to look, and we will not tell you if we decided your children were none of your business.

This is the same DaVinci Academy that already sent hundreds of elementary kids home in 2023 because parents were done with gender-identity curriculum (grooming) in grade school. The school’s answer, apparently, was to hire the man whose adult leather-pageant photos just torched a Teacher of the Year bid and a previous job. If you wanted a monument of institutional contempt, here it is.

Nobody has to pretend a 2019 adult stage show is a crime. It isn’t. The crime is the posture: that a man whose public sexual performance was so easy to find it ended a statewide honor is still the adult you put in a fifth-grade writing room, then refuse to discuss it with the people who pay the tuition and salaries, and kiss the kids goodbye in the morning. Professional judgment isn’t bigotry. It’s the minimum requirement. A teacher isn’t a private citizen with a hobby. He’s the person a ten-year-old has to trust, imitate, and sit with for a year. If your first instinct after a scandal like that is “fifth grade, writing, call him Rosie,” you are being intentionally reckless, and you’re daring parents to notice.

They noticed. The school’s response was a statute. That’s cowardice with letterhead.

DaVinci Academy of Arts and Sciences would probably hire Mia Khalifa, Lisa Lavoie and/or Mikey Henderson and cower behind the statute. Gotta be “inclusive” don’tcha know! Everybody deserves a second chance!

If Minnesota’s elitist, woke leftwing education class cannot tell the difference between a teacher’s private life and a publicly indexed bondage pageant attached to a man they then park in front of fifth-graders, they should stop talking about “trust.” They already spent it. They spent it on a rebrand, a hyphenated staff-directory name, and a closed door. The children get the classroom. The parents get “no additional public data.” And the people who made the hire get to pretend this is complicated.

It isn’t. It’s ugly, it’s arrogant, and it’s exactly as mean as it looks, and why no parent should send their child to that school.

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