Only in Minnesota can a woman get caught in all black climbing through a basement window of her stepmother’s house at 5 a.m., claim she was just doing a wellness check (with a crowbar, naturally), get convicted of two felony burglary counts, resign in disgrace from the State Senate, serve her little work-release sentence, and then stroll back into elective office on the Woodbury City Council less than a year later.

Woodbury voters looked at the résumé, former meteorologist, former senator, recent felony burglar, and decided, “Yes. This is the accountability and integrity we demand on our city council.” Ten candidates on the ballot. Plenty of people who have never been found guilty of breaking into an elderly woman’s house while she slept. And still, enough of you fucking moron’s checked the box next to the woman who did exactly that. Goddamned retards.

Only in Minnesota does “second chances” mean “second term, no waiting period, no shame, no problem.” The rest of the country still pretends that felony convictions for actual crimes are, you know, relevant. Minnesota voters apparently treat them like a fun plot twist in a Hallmark movie: “She broke into grandma’s house… but she cares about water quality and more money for education!” Cue the soft lighting and the victory speech about transparency.

Congratulations, Woodbury. You stupid fuckers have just proven that the bar for public office is now lower than the basement window Nicole Mitchell crawled through. Only in Minnesota could this be sold as a comeback story instead of an example of why stupid people shouldn’t be allowed to vote. The rest of us are left wondering whether the city’s next infrastructure priority should be better locks… or better voters.

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