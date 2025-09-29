Holy Christmas Tree’s, look at that horse mouth on Shireen, you couldn’t miss that monster driving blind in a blizzard. Holy Hannah! I wonder if she neigh’s, maybe tosses in a whinny or two. Wow, that thing could fit two double whoppers and a large fry inside and not miss a beat.

DHS Commissar Shireen Gandhi recently told Republican senators she will not rescind a hiring policy critics rightly call racist. Under this policy, supervisors must justify why they didn’t hire a candidate from an “underrepresented” group. In other words: race and sex now dictate who gets the job, not qualifications. Well this violates the Civil Rights Act, you don’t need to be a lawyer to see that, it’s a flashing neon sign.

This is not diversity. This is discrimination. It’s reverse racism, enshrined by bureaucratic decree. Republican critics are right — this policy violates the Constitution, undermines merit, and punishes hardworking applicants in favor of fulfilling arbitrary quotas. The U.S. Department of Justice agrees, opening a formal investigation into whether Minnesota has crossed a line into unconstitutional, race-based hiring practices, which it has.

Commissar Gandhi defends her stance by pointing to decades-old laws and a so-called “commitment to equity.” But the law is supposed to protect equal opportunity, not mandate unequal treatment. Her policy isn’t leveling the playing field — it’s tilting it. It replaces fairness with favoritism. It turns hiring into a numbers game rather than a pursuit of talent.

Minnesota is forcing taxpayers to subsidize a policy that undermines merit and fuels division. If equality under the law means anything, it means hiring should be blind to race and sex. Anything else is discrimination — full stop.

Diversity of opportunity is replaced by diversity of preference. Commissar Gandhi’s “affirmative action” is a leap backward.

