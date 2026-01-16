Operation Metro Surge is not a mystery, a raid on innocents, or a constitutional crisis. It is the federal government doing the one job it has been explicitly assigned: enforcing immigration law and removing dangerous criminals who should never have been in Minnesota in the first place.

For years, politicians assured the public that immigration enforcement was focused on the “worst of the worst.” Now that federal authorities are actually arresting people with records that include homicide, sexual assault, armed robbery, drug trafficking, and repeated violent offenses, those same politicians are pretending to be shocked—outraged even—that the promise is being kept.

That outrage rings hollow.

The individuals targeted in Operation Metro Surge are not faceless abstractions or sympathetic paperwork cases. They are repeat offenders, people who have already victimized Minnesotans and then remained in the country illegally because local and state policies made cooperation with federal authorities a state crime. Sanctuary-style obstruction did not make communities safer; it made them much more dangerous with the willing help of DFL scumbag politicians.

Walz, the DFL, misfits, malcontents, belligerents, and subhuman activists insist this operation “terrorizes communities.” But what terror looks like to a family whose loved one was assaulted, robbed, or killed by someone who had no legal right to be here—and who had already been convicted multiple times? What terror looks like is a system that shrugs at deportation detainers, releases violent offenders back onto the streets, and then lectures the public about compassion when the inevitable happens.

There is also a deeper constitutional irony at work. The same anti-American shit bag officials now accusing ICE of overreach have spent years arguing that immigration enforcement is solely a federal responsibility—right up until the moment federal authorities actually enforce the law. At that point, suddenly, enforcement becomes “unlawful,” “militarized,” or “provocative.” The standard shifts not based on legality, but on ideology.

Operation Metro Surge exposes a hard truth DFL leaders would rather avoid: immigration policy is not theoretical. It has real consequences, measured in victims, court records, and police blotters. When enforcement is absent, criminal networks flourish. When enforcement resumes, protests erupt—not because the targets are innocent, but because enforcement contradicts a political narrative that insists borders do not matter and laws are optional.

They are not.

A nation that cannot or will not remove violent criminals who are here illegally is not being compassionate—it is being criminally and constitutionally negligent. Minnesotans are entitled to the most basic function of government: public safety. Operation Metro Surge, whatever its political inconvenience, affirms that principle.

The real scandal is not that federal agents are arresting the “worst of the worst.”

The scandal is that it took this long, and none of the usual suspects have been arrested.

