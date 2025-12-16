No I didn’t wig out and throw my support for Walz. What you read in the title and subtitle is a direct quote from the lead editorial in yesterday’s Minnesota Star Tribune, the largest newspaper in Minnesota.

The Star Tribune is among the largest newspapers in the United States, ranking as the 6th largest daily newspaper by print circulation as of 2023. It serves the Minneapolis–St. Paul area and has a significant digital presence as well. Statista

This way out, nonsensical piece was written by a guy named Jeff Blodgett. Here’s what the Star Tribune says about him:

Jeff Blodgett has run campaigns and worked in Minnesota politics for more than 30 years. He lives in St. Paul.

And of course this is what that newspaper doesn’t tell you via Influence Watch:

Jeffrey (Jeff) Blodgett is a left-of-center political operative who was a longtime aide and campaign manager for the late former U.S. Senator Paul Wellstone (D-MN) and who worked as the Minnesota state director for the 2008 and 2012 Barack Obama presidential campaigns. Blodgett is the founder of Wellstone Action, an organization he ran from 2003 to 2010. Wellstone Action later rebranded as RePower, a left-of-center campaign and activist training organization devoted to achieving a “pro-Black” social justice movement centered on “women of color and trans and gender-expansive people of color” that seeks “liberation from white supremacy and patriarchy.” In 2008 and 2012, Blodgett was the Minnesota state director for the presidential campaigns of Barack Obama.

Jeff Blodgett

Free school meals for every kid in Minnesota, paid family medical leave, the child tax credit, billions invested in essential infrastructure, seven years of balanced budgets — these are just a few of the accomplishments Gov. Tim Walz has delivered for Minnesotans over his time in office.

Socialism. That is exactly what he described in the paragraph.

Seven years of balanced budgets? We have a six billion dollar deficit right now. Walz blew a 19 billion dollar budget surplus, raised taxes 10 billion dollars, then promptly spent it all and then some, leaving us with that 6 billion dollar deficit. All said done, he squandered 35 billion dollars.

Further in to his piece (of shit) he writes:

Walz is one of the most recognized Democrats nationally standing up to Trump, and the attacks smack of not just the political but of the personal (such as his despicable use of the R word).

Let’s be clear. Jeff Blodgett is a pussy. He’s no man. “…his despicable use of the R word.” He can’t even bring himself to say, retard. Like I said, he’s a pussy. What I wouldn’t give to push him down a flight of stairs.

Read the whole article published in yesterday’s bird cage liner.

The question begs to be asked. How does trash like that wind up being the lead editorial in the nation’s sixth largest newspaper? Well now, glad you asked!

The CEO and Editor of the paper is a guy named Steve Grove. Ever heard of him? Probably not if you don’t live here, but let me tell you a little something about Steve.

Steve Grove served as the Commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) in Governor Tim Walz’s administration. He held this position from 2019 until he became the CEO and publisher of the Star Tribune in April 2023.

Now you know why the Strib ignored (until it couldn’t) the fraud going on. Now you know why Walz never gets any bad press. Now you know why the Strib attacks Walz’s enemies. Now you know why Walz is defended by the paper. Now you know why trash like that Jeff Blodget piece was the lead editorial. Control the press, that’s what every tyrant in history does, or attempts.

Steve Grove

This should give you an idea of how deep the corruption and fraud is here in Minnesota. It’s much more vast and entrenched than you and I will ever know. We can’t even imagine the scope of it. There is however, one common denominator. The DFL, the state’s Democrat Party.

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share Minnesota Madness