This certainly came out of nowhere, and during the middle of summer when few would take notice. Assistant Superintendent Kelli Parpart and Osseo Senior High Principal Sara Vernigare are both under investigation, though school district officials said the cases are not related and “not criminal,” according to a report by CCX Media.

The district is not providing any details, and Alpha News reached out to them for comment, but did not receive a reply.

These two likely pushed LGBTQIA+ indoctrination, defying their bosses, the parents. The district has a history of it as Alpha News reported.

Earlier this spring, Alpha News reported on parent pushback to a district-wide “LGBTQIA+ History and Culture lesson” for high school students. Hundreds of students opted out of the session, which focuses on LGBTQIA+ “histories and identities,” pronouns, and creating a “brave space” in schools. The lesson stems from a 2022 school board resolution directing staff to recognize Pride Month, allow “student choice in restrooms and locker rooms,” and fly the Progress Pride flag at all district buildings each June. At a recent Osseo school board meeting, residents voiced sharply divided opinions about the lesson. Supporters urged the board to “ensure dignity, safety, and inclusion” for LGBTQIA+ students, while critics argued the curriculum “goes well beyond what is required under Minnesota law” and promotes “a specific belief system.” The district has defended the lesson, saying it complies with state law and reflects the board’s commitment to equity.

The district, like so many of them in Minnesota (and nationwide) needs to be put back in its place. They answer to the parents. Not the other way around. They took parental power and abused it. They don’t get to make these decisions, they must get permission from the parents first. Taking back the school districts is paramount.

Lastly, none of this crap has anything to do with education. It is indoctrination, pure and simple, and must stop.

