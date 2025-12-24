This Christmas, we offer our heartfelt thanks to our first responders and members of the armed forces who stand watch so the rest of us may celebrate in peace. Police officers, firefighters, paramedics, dispatchers, doctors, nurses, hospital employee’s, nursing home employee’s, soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen alike serve with courage, discipline, and selflessness, often far from home and family.

Your willingness to answer the call, in moments of danger and sacrifice, is a gift to our communities and our nation. We are deeply grateful for your service, your dedication, and the burdens you carry on behalf of others.

May this Christmas bring you safety, strength, and the knowledge that your service is honored and appreciated. God Bless you all.