This is insane. A grown man assaults an Anoka County Deputy, a female deputy I might add, with the intent to do great bodily harm has bail set at 10,000 dollars for three felonies (Assault 4 automatically turns in to a felony if the victim is a peace officer). That’s less bail than a gross misdemeanor. If somebody got arrested for second DWI, their bail is more.

Let’s get back to that 10,000 dollar bail. He probably got bonded out as Minnesota has bail bondsman, they charge 10 to 15 percent, so Robert Kojicky only had to come up with a thousand, or maybe 1,500 bucks tops. Pathetic.

Here’s what CrimeWatchMPLS reported:

Minnesota’s two largest law enforcement organizations condemn “outrageously low bail” after violent assault on Anoka County Deputy. Robert Kojicky, 08/03/1984-age 41, of Ham Lake, posted $10,000 bail and is out of custody. Charged with 1st degree burglary, 3rd and 4th degree assault.

