What’s happening to ICE agents in Minnesota is not spontaneous protest. It is organized, funded, and sustained—and we deserve to know who is paying for it.

Across the Twin Cities, activist groups have built a coordinated system designed to monitor, track, and confront federal immigration officers. They operate ICE “sighting” hotlines, blast real-time alerts on social media, dispatch protesters to enforcement locations, and swarm agents with cameras and crowds. ICE officials have warned these tactics endanger officers and the public alike. Common sense says they do something else as well: they deliberately obstruct immigration enforcement.

This did not emerge organically from neighborhood concern. It required money, staff, training, technology, and legal support. And that money overwhelmingly comes from national progressive foundations and donor networks, not from Minnesota families struggling to pay their bills.

Groups active in this campaign—including COPAL MN, Unidos MN and its Monarca Project, Sunrise Twin Cities, and Defend the 612—receive funding through large institutional donors such as Open Society–aligned foundations, the Ford and MacArthur foundations, and donor-advised fund networks like Tides and the Sixteen Thirty Fund. These grants are typically described in vague, sanitized language: “community organizing,” “immigrant justice,” “advocacy.” But money is money. When organizations use their resources to track law-enforcement officers and disrupt arrests, the donors who bankroll them cannot pretend ignorance.

Following agents, broadcasting their locations in real time, and mobilizing crowds to interfere with arrests is not oversight—it is intimidation and it is against the law. It creates chaos, raises the risk of violence, and sends a clear message to federal officers: do your job here, and you will be targeted.

Minnesota has already learned the hard way what happens when political leaders and activist networks undermine respect for law enforcement. Crime rises. Officers leave. Public trust collapses. The anti-ICE campaign is simply the federal version of the same failed ideology: laws are optional, enforcement is suspect, and activists face no consequences.

The broader agenda is obvious. These groups are not seeking immigration reform through Congress. They are attempting to nullify immigration law in practice by making enforcement impossible. That is not democracy. It is activist veto power funded by elite donors who will never live with the consequences.

The rule of law is not negotiable. Immigration policy belongs in Congress, not in the streets. And Minnesota should not become a testing ground for donor-funded campaigns that put ideology ahead of public safety.

