Let”s begin with the story you likely thought I’d end with. “Karen” from Ohio!

Unfortunately, they censored her name. I hate that. I always make sure everyone get’s the publicity they so rightly deserve. So, that’s kind of a bummer.

A Karen From Ohio Went On A Vandalism Rant Because Someone Covered The "M" On Her Neighborhood Sign During Rivalry Week

Enter Karen from the Meadow Lakes Official Community HOA Facebook Page:

She mad! LOL!!!

Hey Karen, if YOU don't like living in Ohio, then YOU can leave. Red tape doesn't hurt anyone during Rivalry Week.

Exactly!

Here’s one I’m sure you know about, it didn’t exactly go undetected because of the weekend, because, well, it’s a pretty big deal.

The Chinese people are a little sick and tired of the draconian, cowardly COVID restrictions and I can’t say as I blame them. It’s all bullshit that doesn’t and never has done anything to prevent or slow the spread.

Protesters fed up with the strict Covid lockdowns imposed by China’s government spread throughout the country

Protesters fed up with the strict Covid lockdowns imposed by China’s government spread throughout the country, with some protesters even calling for Chinese leader Xi Jinping to step down.

A prelude to what lies ahead? Maybe. A lot of cowardly Karen’s and drunk with power despots here in the U.S. are again calling for cowardly draconian measures as well.

Finally, Odell Beckham was kicked off a flight, not a lot of details at this point.

Odell Beckham kicked off plane after he was ‘in and out of consciousness’

In a Twitter thread, a person who said they were on the plane with Beckham wrote the plane was taxiing down the runway but returned to the gate due to a problem. Police entered the plane and after 20 minutes, an announcement was made that everyone had to get off the plane with their luggage. The incident comes at a time when Beckham is setting dates to meet with NFL teams after being sidelined for much of the year as he recovered from a torn ACL. He’s set to meet with the Giants on Thursday and the Cowboys on Dec. 5, and he’ll also meet with the Bills. The Giants have been made aware of the situation and are going forward with the meeting on Thursday.

That will do it for this weekend, have a safe and productive week, see ya next time!

