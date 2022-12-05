The Twitter files have shown us indisputable proof the democrats want to do away with the Bill of Rights.

When I say all democrats, I mean all democrats including your so called average Joe neighbor. To prove that, go ahead and ask your run-of-the-mill democrat if he thinks some form of “hate speech” should be banned. Of course he’ll say, yes, even though speech doesn’t hate, it expresses. That’s an infringement of the 1st Amendment. If you don’t like some speech or expression, you don’t have to subject yourself to it, you don’t have the right to silence someone else because you are offended. Who the hell are you? And what makes you think that you are the center of the universe?

Here’s some really sick and twisted news for you.

Zero Hedge:

In academic circles, some have begun to argue that pedophilia should be considered just another sexual orientation, not a mental disorder. And a therapist who treats pedophiles told The Epoch Times that he believes pedophilia is on its way to becoming normalized.

Academia again. It figures. Bunch a gawddam intellectual idiots.

This should be a no brainer and not something decided by the Supreme Court.

Reuters:

Smith, an evangelical Christian who believes marriage is only between a man and a woman, has taken her fight to refuse to make wedding websites for same-sex couples and to advertise that policy to the U.S. Supreme Court in a major case to be argued on Monday.

She has the right to refuse service, period.

That will do it for this week.

Leave a comment