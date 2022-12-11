Wow! The old Bill of Rights hating Twitter along with their fascist allies embedded in the U.S. government and democrat party are/were stunningly evil and Stalin-like. This is stunning, how this could happen in the United States. And equally disgusting is the media ignoring what would be, in the old United States, Pulitzer Prize winning, front page, lead story news.

Just The News:

The latest thread, published by writer Michael Shellenberger, details the process that "Twitter executives" took as they were "build[ing] the case for a permanent ban" against the former Republican president. "On Jan 7 [2021]," Shellenberger wrote, Twitter executives "create[d] justifications to ban Trump ... [sought] a change of policy for Trump alone, distinct from other political leaders" and "...express[ed] no concern for the free speech or democracy implications of a ban."

I know one thing for sure, we don’t live in the same country I grew up in, it’s gone and never coming back.

As John Adams wrote in a letter to his wife, Abigail, "Liberty Once Lost is Lost Forever.”

Does everybody understand what Fascism is? The basic, abbreviated definition is that business is private, unlike communism where the states owns business, but the means of production is directed by the state. The United States has become a fascist leaning country thanks to Joe Biden and the democrat party, and they, along with most rank and file democrats are absolutely oblivious to that ideology they embrace.

That’s got to make democrats angry, knowing they all are the very thing they accuse us of being. Fascist. Bitter pill to swallow, huh? But deep down inside, it really doesn’t matter to them, so long as the end justifies the means, and here is one big example:

Daily Mail:

Hundreds of workers are expected to be laid off when automaker Stellantis closes an assembly plant in northern Illinois early next year, citing the challenge of rising costs of electric vehicle production. The company, which employs about 1,350 workers at the plant in Belvidere, Illinois, said the action will result in indefinite layoffs and it may not resume operations as it considers other options. Stellantis said the most impactful challenge is the increasing cost related to the electrification of the automotive market. The Belvidere plant, produces the Jeep Cherokee SUV, will be idle starting on February 28, 2023, Stellantis said. The plant in Toluca, Mexico will now produce the vehicles.

The end justifies the means. 1,350 jobs lost, manufacturing moving to Mexico. This is on Joe Biden and the democrat party and their ridiculously stupid, shoot yourself in the foot, clean green climate kook policies, all of which are unnecessary and detrimental to the people and the country as a whole. This is barely the beginning, it’s going to get worse.

We all know about the collusion between Twitter and the Joe Biden-democrat government illegal and unconstitutional suppression of free speech debacle, well, pretty sure we all know Facebook has been in bed with this corrupt government as well.

Breitbart News:

Records obtained by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) show that Nina Jankowicz – the executive director of the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) now-terminated Disinformation Governance Board – and other DHS officials planned to meet with Facebook (now known as Meta) Head of Security Nathaniel Gleicher, who served under that title when the company suppressed the New York Post’s reporting on Hunter Biden’s “laptop from hell” in the lead-up to the 2020 election.

Of course the media is ignoring this. They are useful idiots waiting for White House approval before they report, if they even bother reporting.

It is time to break up the Meta monopoly, and the same with Google, along with making laws that will force the media to report honestly. Perhaps revisiting the now defunct Fairness Doctrine might be in the cards. Something must be done. Whoever would have thought?

