I’m sure everybody has heard, the Minnesota Vikings had the largest come from behind victory in NFL history. Down 33-0 at halftime to the Indianapolis Colts, whom the Vikings never play well against, caught fire in the second half and won the game, and the NFC North division title 39-36.

Matt Ryan, current Colts quarterback also made history again, in a bad way, by blowing the 33 point lead, adding to being the Atlanta Falcon’s quarterback that blew a 25 point lead, the largest in Super Bowl history, in a loss to the New England Patriots.

Fox Sports:

With the Minnesota Vikings gathered in their humbled locker room at halftime in a huge hole, cornerback Patrick Peterson set the tone for an historic escape by promising his offensive teammates the defense would do its part to hold the Indianapolis Colts. “You just need five touchdowns,” Peterson told them. “That's nothing." This rally sure was something, though. The Vikings completed the biggest comeback in NFL history, erasing a 33-point deficit by beating the Colts 39-36 on Greg Joseph's 40-yard field goal with three seconds left in overtime Saturday to win the NFC North division in their typical dramatic fashion. - - -

As the iconic Howard Cosell used to famously say, “speaking of sports…”

What is it about the NBA anyway? It’s the most degenerate league in professional sports filled with ghetto thugs, both past and present. Here’s the latest example.

Yahoo News:

Former NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire has been booked on a domestic-violence charge in Miami after allegedly punching his daughter. Miami-Dade jail records show Stoudemire, 40, was being held on a count of battery until he could post $1,500 bond… “I observed blood stains on the victim’s sweater and sweatpants,” the arrest report said. “The mother of the victim showed me the photo she received from her daughter, which shows the victim crying and blood running down her face.” The report says Stoudemire admitting hitting the child, telling police she “was sad because she received a whooping from him for being disrespectful and a liar.”

Wow. Beats up his daughter, he’s a real tough guy, isn’t he?

- - -

Lastly, it’s Minneapolis’s turn to become another liberal, democrat run big city, to swirl in the toilet bowl before going down the drain.

Every democrat run big city turns in to a decaying, blight filled crime infested ghetto. New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Oakland, Detroit, St. Louis, and the list goes on and on and on. Add Minneapolis to the list.

Mayor Jacob Frey created another worthless waste of time and money “work group” to try and solve Minneapolis’s downtown problems, the recent of which were created by the democrat run city, and it has a simple solution, but when you have the pandering woke sissies appeasing the George Floyd, BLM, flunkies, you’ll never get anything done. And as long as Minneapolis keeps electing democrats, well, the end result is inevitable.

Minnesota Sun:

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey convened a “Vibrant Downtown Storefronts Workgroup” this week following a string of recent high-profile closures… The workgroup will be co-chaired by Steve Cramer, president and CEO of the mpls downtown council, and Gabrielle Grier, managing director of Juxtaposition Arts.

Well that’s a real capable group of “experts,” I say with complete sarcasm.

The decline of downtown picked up steam and has spiraled out of control under Steve Cramer’s “leadership.”

The Arts? The solution is to involve the arts? It figures. Another dumbass liberal solution that will do nothing except waste time, energy and money. Only a liberal would dream up this nonsense.

Both Marshalls and Nordstrom Rack recently announced the closure of their department stores in downtown. Ties Lounge & Rooftop, a restaurant specifically created to “revitalize” the downtown area, closed earlier this month. The downtown Hilton, the state’s largest hotel, is scheduled to go up for auction early next year after the owners defaulted on their debt, Axios reports. One of the owners blamed “unnecessary” COVID-19 shutdowns for the hotel’s demise.

It’s so obvious, it couldn’t be more obvious if it slapped you in the face. Liberal, democrat policies are to blame.

Leave a comment