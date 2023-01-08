Hope you had a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

We haven’t spoken since last year as I took the Christmas and New Year’s holiday’s off to be with family and close friends, but now it’s back to business, and the first order of business is masks. Yup, I’m not kidding, there is a push by the UN to mask up again.

Completely ineffective, including the N95, yet the United Nations is pushing them.

In case you haven’t figured it out yet, Kraus Schwab and his World Economic Forum are without any doubt whatsoever, full blown, dyed in the wool communists that are utterly evil.

I know what you are thinking. I’m full of it, overreacting, and a “typical conservative” who wants to turn everyone against “global goodness”. Or some shit along the same line. Well, Klaus Schwab and the WEF admitted it. That is who they are, there can be no misunderstanding, misinterpreting, or any other half-assed excuse.

Your News:

Car ownership will end, says World Economic Forum (WEF) head Klaus Schwab. Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum has declared that people have no right to own their own car and can instead “walk or share.” According to the WEF, far too many people own their own vehicles and this situation must be corrected by pricing them out of the market. In a paper published by the WEF, the Davos elites claim that communal sharing of cars must become part of a “Circular approach” in order to reduce global demands for precious metals and fossil fuels. Part of the “circular approach” appears to be driving already sky-high gas prices even higher. In an article published earlier this month, the WEF issued a call to its legion of Young Global Leaders, stating the gas prices we are experiencing in 2022 are simply not high enough. As though ordinary people aren’t suffering enough pain at the gas pump, Klaus Schwab is claiming the current prices are severely “underpriced.” And it’s not just cars. The end of private ownership is essential, according to the WEF, and can be applied to everything from cars to private homes and even city-wide design principles. “A design process that focuses on fulfilling the underlying need instead of designing for product purchasing is fundamental to this transition,” the WEF sets out. “This is the mindset needed to redesign cities to reduce private vehicles and other usages.”

Really? Is that the world you want to live in?

Of course none of this applies to Schwab, the WEF and other global elites because, well, they’re too important, kind of like Obamacare. Not good enough for members of congress, so they exempted themselves, but forced it on everyone else.

This is pure evil and cruelty. It is communism.

Let me be clear, there is no man made climate change. It does not exist. Climate Change has always been a theory, never, even to this day, a fact. It has been a disproven theory for about 25 years.

Remember, it started out as global warming, and when none of the “settled science” doomsday scenario’s came to fruition, they repackaged that nonsense and called it climate change, that way, any act of nature meaning droughts, floods hurricanes, tornadoes, etc… could be blamed, and it has. Climate Change is pure politics, and is about money, control and power, nothing else.

I remember growing up in the 1970’s and it was all about global cooling. By 1985 the “consensus” was life would cease to exist in the northern half of the northern hemisphere as it would be too cold. That was almost 40 years ago, and we are all doing just fine.

The Daily Sceptic:

The U.K. may have had its warmest year on record in 2022 (at least, according to the Met Office’s frequently adjusted data), but globally the temperature has remained flat now for 100 months, since 2014.

Wait! Since 2014? How can this be? That was the year Al Gore, the UN, and the 97% all said the polar ice caps would be melted, the Arctic would be ice free, the glaciers would be melted and there would be massive flooding and the coastal cities would be uninhabited because they would all be submerged!

Oh, and just so you know, every single prediction, “fact,” and “settled science” those people have peddled has been false. Not one event has happened. Not one thing has been close to happening. They have whiffed on every single thing. Like I said, there is no man made climate change.

The only crisis Earth has are the junk scientists and usual suspects pushing this nonsense, and the stupid people who actually believe it.

