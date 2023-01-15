With the DFL (Democrat-Farm Labor) and their new trifecta (House, Senate, Governorship), Minnesota is swirling down the toilet bowl and rapidly becoming a woke, big government, progressive nightmare modeled after California. It’s a prime state to leave. So much so, I have begun to look at relocating to the only true, free state, Florida.

From the implementing of California’s emission and environmental standards, extremely high crime rate coupled with woke judges and a court system that favors the criminals, ground zero for BLM and the defund the police crowd, covid, executive orders and mandates, the attacks on the Bill of Rights, to government sponsored murder by killing babies that survive an abortion, to the 17 billion dollar budget surplus they refuse to give back to its rightful owners, and instead of lowering taxes, as a surplus that large is obvious over taxation, they are going to raise taxes.

On top of all that crap of which I barely scratched the tip of the iceberg that is making this state a living hell for most of us, the state has forced the take over of education.

If you do not support and embrace CRT and Tranny ideology, and inoctrinate that garbage in the classroom, you will be denied a teachers license. Schools aren’t about education here, anymore. They’re about indoctrination, social engineering, and yes, I dare say, brainwashing.

Minnesota Sun:

Minnesota’s Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board (PELSB) has set new rules for aspiring teachers that require them to personally avow the tenets of Critical Race Theory (CRT) and gender ideology in order to be permitted to teach in government schools. Governor Tim Walz’s (D) PELSB’s Adopted Permanent Rules Relating to Licensing and Academic Standards have been updated to require, as of 2024, that Minnesota teachers are committed to personally affirm what the licensure board considers the proper “diverse perspectives on race, culture, language, sexual identity, ability,” etc. with their students in order to maintain a license.

When people elect these assclowns, then reelect them, only confirms what I say about most Minnesota voters. Dumbest in the nation.

In another Twin Cities/Minnesota related story, the Mall of America, a crime infested shit hole known to host murder, crazy people throwing toddlers off balconies, and gang wars, has stepped up to the plate and knocked it out of the park with this next item, MOA is a woke, fascist, nazi-like city state, complete with jackbooted SS stormtroopers to enforce woke fascism.

“Jesus Saves.” Have that on your t-shirt and you’ll be 86ed.

Somebody was “offended” by the shirt, to which I say, big deal, so they were offended, life goes on, we all get offended about something in life, so what? Rights don’t end because you are offended. Well, not at the Mall of America, where the mall has enacted some very Nazi-like rules that would make Heinrich Himmler proud!

Apparently, the “Jesus Saves” t-shirt falls under their “inappropriate attire” diktat. Back in the good old days it used to be, “No shirt, no shoes, no service.” The woke Karens have taken over, time to forcibly remove them. We’re supposed to have a freedom of speech, religion and expression, but the mall decided to take that from you, probably with a diktat.

But here’s the kicker. Over at that lunatic asylum called Mall of America where you can’t wear a “Jesus Saves” t-shirt, but you can attend a mall sponsored drag show “for all ages” in the very public rotunda! Like I said, the Mall of America is a shit hole.

Alpha News:

A man wearing a “Jesus Saves” t-shirt was ordered by security to remove his shirt or leave the Mall of America last weekend, according to videos published on social media.

Video of this incident is located on this story. Click the link above if you’d like to see it.

Joe Biden appears to be in some very deep shit. Thirty plus million dollars worth of very deep shit received from the Chinese Communist Party, couple that with his top secret documents that he illegally obtained and had in his possession, you have to at least look at the possibility of treason.

Fox News:

Amid several revelations of Joe Biden stashing classified documents from his vice presidency, a new report emerged that several donations from anonymous Chinese sources were sent to the Penn Biden Center, including a $14 million gift in 2018.

There shouldn’t be too much doubt that Joe Biden is a puppet of Beijing, and Xi Jinping is the puppet master.

Is it possible Biden could be or is being blackmailed? That’s not an unreasonable question at this juncture. It’s also not unreasonable to conclude the possibility that the office of the president of the United States has been compromised, if it has, so has the entire country along with our allies.

This is very serious and must be investigated.

