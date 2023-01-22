Minnesota’s “Protect Reproductive Options Act” is a Godless act of modern day eugenics. It is vile, shameful and would make a normal person wonder what happened to humanity in this god awful state that I call home for now, I’m making plans to relocate to Jacksonville, Florida, hence the “for now.” I hate this woke liberal shit hole state.

Minnesota Sun:

The bill will grant Minnesotans a “fundamental right” to abortion through all nine months of pregnancy, via any method and for any reason, with no age restrictions. But the bill doesn’t just deal with abortion. It protects the right of “every individual,” including minors, to access “reproductive health care” services such as contraception and sterilization.

Oh, but that’s not all, it’s only a portion. This is the real disgusting, unhuman part. If an abortion is botched and the baby is born alive, well, to put it bluntly, it gets murdered.

The bills sponsor is Rep. Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn, of course she’s a democrat, and she’s from Eden Prairie. And of course she wears a mask, good lord what a loser, I’m sure she’s been vaxxed 6 or 7 times too. She’s a good little soviet.

- - -

A U.S. Navy pilot shot down 4 Russian MiG’s in 30 minutes before returning to his carrier. The pilot was ordered not to talk about it, and the incident was classified, 51 years ago. The pilot is now 97, and the incident is no longer classified (sorry Joe).

CNN:

Royce Williams was a real-life “Top Gun” 10 years before Tom Cruise was even born. On a cold November day in 1952, Williams shot down four Soviet fighter jets – and became a legend no one would hear about for more than 50 years.

This is truly an amazing story, hope you take the time to read it.

- - -

If you’ve never been to Copper Peak, you should go, especially in autumn, ride the elevator to the top of the tower, the fall colors and the views are spectacular, breathtaking actually. I used to live in that area (Ashland, WI), and spent all my summers on Madeline Island. I remember when they were ski jumping there, and I remember when it closed. Very happy to hear it’s reopening for competition next year, it’s been a long time. Too long.

Michigan Live:

On a Sunday in January of 1994, an 18-year-old Austrian ski jumper named Mathias Wallner leapt 518 feet from Copper Peak, a distance that would have carried him over the top of 13 city buses parked end to end. It was a North American record, and, later the same day, a fellow Austrian named Werner Schuster tied it. No one has ever leapt farther from Copper Peak, because Copper Peak, the largest artificial ski jump in the world, never hosted another competition. The board that runs the facility north of Ironwood in the far western corner of the Upper Peninsula planned to take a break from competition the following year to deal with erosion on the hill and to figure out how to pay off about $300,000 in debt. One year stretched to 28. The people who make it to the top of the 469-foot jump these days are mostly there to see panoramic views of Ottawa National Forest, the Porcupine Mountains and the Black River running north into Lake Superior. But Copper Peak is about to make a very big comeback. With $20 million from the state of Michigan, Copper Peak is embarking on a plan to reopen as both the only ski flying hill outside of Europe - ski flying is a lot like ski jumping, but the distances are longer and harnessing the wind plays a bigger role – and the only ski flying hill in the world with an all-season surface, so jumps can happen in the summer, as well.

That will do it for this week. Have a great, safe and productive week. We’ll talk again next Sunday unless I decide to post some other stuff during the week. Take care.

Leave a comment