Let’s begin with Paul Pelosi’s attacker, David DePape. I believe this guy is a calculated, stone cold killer. Not a doubt in my mind he probably would have killed Nancy, not merely “break her kneecaps” as he suggested, and he would have finished the job on Paul.

Thank goodness he was unsuccessful, otherwise we’d be hearing shrieking liberals calling for a hammer ban, Joe Biden would sign off on an executive order regulating the sale of hammers to licensed contractors only, who pass an extensive background check. At least that was averted, for now.

You can hear David DePape’s phone message by clicking the link.

Mediaite:

“I have an important message for everyone in America,” David DePape can be heard saying. “You’re welcome.” He then apologized but not for the attack. “I want to apologize to everyone. I messed up. What I did was really bad. I’m so sorry I didn’t get more of them. It’s my own fault. No one else is to blame. I should have come better prepared,” he said.

Once he’s out of prison, he’s going to do it again. Mark my words.

- - -

George Santos. Why hasn’t anyone beat the snot out of him yet? He deserves it, and he has it coming. But the 64,000 dollar question is for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Why hasn’t he moved to expel Santos from congress? He certainly would have the votes for expulsion.

I know. What about antisemitic Ilhan Omar? Rashida Tlaib, violence inciting Maxine Waters, Sheila Jackson-Lee, Adam Schiff, Eric “Fang Fang” Swalwell, Nancy “Insider Trading” Pelosi, and a laundry list of other democrats? Yeah, I know, democrats always circle the wagons around the rotten apples and defend them to the end, usually successfully. Come on, do we allow them to set the standard? Their standard is so low, you couldn’t crawl underneath the bar. Our standards are higher, we are better people. Let’s not stoop to their level, it’s beneath us.

New York Post:

“hiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiigh hiiiiiiiiiiiitlerrrrrrrrrrr (high hitler),” Santos replied, according to a screenshot of the chat shared by a former friend, Patch said. “lolololololololololololol sombody [sic] kill her!!” Santos went on, repeating the acronym for “laugh out loud.” “The Jews and blacks mostly lolllolol!!! Dum,” he concluded, according to the screenshot shared by Patch.

I don’t believe this assclown will be re-elected, and we might have to wait until 2024 until he’s out. Let’s hope expulsion occurs before then.

- - -

And finally, we have another Darwin Award nominee for 2023! Killed by the pisser! LOL!!! Look man, I don’t care what you say, this is funny.

“ Oh, I’m so sorry, Clara. How did your husband die?”

“My dear poor bloke was crushed by a urinal!”

LOL!!!

Daily Caller:

A maintenance worker in London was killed Friday after he became trapped underneath the telescoping “pop-up” urinal he was reportedly working on.

I think his wife might want to sanitize any belongings that she may want to take home.

- - -

That wraps it up for this week. See you next Sunday… Maybe sooner, you never know!

Have a great week, stay safe, and guys… beware of the urinal! LOL!!!

Leave a comment