The 2025 Panamerican Congress, hosted in Mexico City by the far-left Progressive International and Mexico’s ruling Morena party, served as a glaring reminder of how deeply entrenched anti-American sentiment has become within the ranks of the U.S. far left—particularly among several sitting members of Congress. What was framed as a summit for hemispheric unity quickly revealed itself to be a platform for open disdain toward the United States, its values, and its global leadership.

Among the most shocking moments was Rep. Delia Ramirez’s inflammatory declaration, “I’m a proud Guatemalan before I’m an American.” Spoken on foreign soil and in Spanish, this statement would be disturbing under any circumstances, but coming from an elected official sworn to uphold the Constitution, it is nothing short of disgraceful. It raises an obvious question: where does her loyalty lie? With her constituents and the nation she serves—or with globalist ideologues bent on tearing down American influence?

Joining her were Reps. Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley, Summer Lee, and Jesús “Chuy” García—members of the radical “Squad” who have built careers by exploiting American freedoms to attack America itself. They criticized U.S. foreign policy, immigration enforcement, and military presence across the globe, painting the nation not as a beacon of liberty but as an imperialist, war-driven aggressor.

This anti-American rhetoric was not accidental—it was the summit’s central theme. The Progressive International, co-hosting the event, is explicitly anti-capitalist and anti-Western. It calls capitalism a “virus” and aims to replace the existing world order with a “multipolar” system—code for weakening U.S. global influence in favor of authoritarian regimes and leftist populist governments. It’s no wonder the summit included praise for socialist dictatorships and vitriol toward Israel and its democratic allies.

What makes this truly alarming is not just the fringe ideology—it’s that sitting members of the U.S. Congress are now publicly aligning themselves with it. These lawmakers are no longer merely critics of American policy; they are vocal proponents of a fundamentally different worldview that seeks to erode U.S. sovereignty, discredit the free market, and dismantle the principles that have underpinned our republic for over two centuries.

Perhaps most disturbing is the relative silence from the Democrat Party’s leadership. Where is the condemnation? Where is the accountability? When members of Congress travel abroad to trash the country they represent, there must be consequences. Instead, we are witnessing the normalization of radicalism within the Democratic ranks.

The American people deserve better. We deserve representatives who are proud to stand up for our flag, not tear it down before foreign audiences. We deserve elected officials who see America as a force for good in the world—not as a villain to be shamed on the global stage.

The Panamerican Congress of 2025 wasn’t just a summit—it was a warning. If we continue to tolerate this brand of radicalism in our highest offices, we risk losing the very foundations of what makes America exceptional. It’s time for patriots across this nation to speak out, stand firm, and ensure that those who serve this country do so with loyalty, honor, and a belief in the greatness of the United States of America.

