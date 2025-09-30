Recently, Iowa Republican Representative Ashley Hinson called for a federal investigation into Linn-Mar High School after learning the school had aired a student-led segment celebrating “Bisexual Plus Awareness Week,” which it has no business doing. This is not merely a local controversy — it is a matter that strikes at the heart of parental rights, educational integrity, and the proper role of government in our schools.

At its core, the issue is simple: parents have the right to know what their children are being taught and to have a say in whether such instruction is appropriate. The Linn-Mar broadcast did more than “celebrate diversity”🤢🤮; it actively promoted specific sexual identities without prior parental consent. This is a profound breach of trust.

Under the guise of inclusivity🤮, schools are introducing ideological content that ventures far beyond academic education. This is not about teaching history, math, or science — it is about promoting a worldview, and that is indoctrination, the very definition of it.

Schools must focus on their only mission: educating students in subjects that prepare them for life, period. Full stop. Final answer. Federal oversight is warranted and, I thought I’d never have to say this in the United States if America, but laws outlawing indoctrination, not civil laws, criminal laws. Penalties should be stiff with mandatory time behind bars. No probation, no ankle bracelets, no “alternative sentencing,” only truth in sentencing, and you will do hard time at the penitentiary, no exceptions. And there will be no “good time.” That’s likely the only way to stop the indoctrination madness.

GOP lawmakers have advocated for transparency in curricula and for legislation requiring parental notification before any discussion of gender or sexual identity. These measures are not an attack on any group — they are a defense of the family’s rightful role in shaping children’s upbringing.

The issue goes beyond Linn-Mar High School. It is part of a larger cultural battle over the direction of American education. If left unchecked, ideological initiatives will continue to proliferate in classrooms without parental knowledge or consent. That is why Republican lawmakers must act decisively. An investigation is not censorship — it is accountability. It is about ensuring that education remains a shared responsibility between parents and schools, not a one-sided imposition of ideology.

Hinson is right to demand answers. Parents deserve transparency, and students deserve an education free from partisan indoctrination. This investigation is not just about one school in Iowa — it is about protecting the principles that keep our nation’s educational system strong and our families empowered.

