A new grassroots effort in Minnesota is doing what common sense and Title IX demand: restoring fairness to high school athletics by keeping biological males out of girls’ sports.

Title IX MN, now organizing under the banner Make It Fair MN, is urging the 509 member schools of the Minnesota State High School League to amend the league’s bylaws. The goal is straightforward—students compete according to biological sex. You know, normalcy, like we had 5 years ago, since the very beginning of time. The group, which began with more than 300 school board members signing an open letter last year, has prepared a draft amendment and is calling on local communities and school boards to exercise the authority they already hold. The MSHSL was created by its member schools; those schools still control its rules.

This is the restoration of basic fairness, biology, and common sense. Biological males retain physical advantages in strength, speed, and endurance even after hormone treatments. Allowing them into female categories erases opportunities for girls, scholarships, podiums, records, and the simple dignity of competing on a level field. Title IX was written to give women and girls equal athletic opportunity, not to hand those opportunities over to mentally ill males who wish they were female. Sick bastards.

Parents, coaches, and school board members across Minnesota are tired of watching girls lose to boys in their own sports. They are tired of administrators and league officials prioritizing and forcing ideology over biology and fairness. The Make It Fair MN campaign channels that frustration into concrete action: local pressure, local votes, local accountability.

This is how change happens in a free country. Not through distant sick-in-the-head bureaucrats in St. Paul or sick and twisted activist courts, but through citizens who still believe girls deserve a fair shot. Minnesota’s schools have the power to fix this. They should use it. End the DFL’s war on Minnesota women and girls.

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