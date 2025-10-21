Here we go again. The Minneapolis teachers’ union is threatening to walk off the job — demanding more money, smaller classes, and new staffing guarantees — while families are left wondering who’s going to teach their kids next week. It’s the same old story: union bosses make threats, the school district folds, and taxpayers get stuck with the bill. Meanwhile, student test scores keep dropping, classrooms keep getting more chaotic, and the only people who seem to come out ahead are the union leaders.

This isn’t about “the children.” If it were, the Minneapolis Federation of Educators wouldn’t be willing to shut down schools and walk away from their students to score a bigger contract. Parents across the city are already fed up — they watched their kids fall behind during COVID shutdowns, and five years later they still aren’t caught up. Now, those same kids could lose more class time because adults can’t agree on how to spend an already bloated education budget.

MPS spends more per student than most private schools in the Twin Cities, yet the results are dismal. Where’s all that money going? Not into reading tutors or classroom safety. It’s eaten up by administrators, consultants, and union benefits. The people who pay the price are working families who can’t afford private school.

Here’s a novel idea: stop letting the unions call the shots. Teachers who love their students should be paid fairly — but not at the expense of parents and taxpayers who are already stretched thin. And here’s an even better idea. Vote the union out. If teachers really care about the students, they’d call for a vote to end union representation. Put your money where your mouths are, force that vote, otherwise you’re full of shit, and you are not about your students.

If the district can’t rein in costs and the unions refuse to budge, then it’s time to start giving parents real options: charter schools, vouchers, or education savings accounts. Let the money follow the student, not the bureaucracy.

Minneapolis doesn’t need another strike. It needs accountability, school choice, and leaders (including teachers) with the guts to stand up to union power. The future of our kids shouldn’t be a bargaining chip. Parents, not unions, should run Minneapolis schools.

