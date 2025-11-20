Parents in Minnesota’s Mountain Iron-Buhl district are raising concerns about the hiring of Adam Tritt, a former Florida teacher who calls himself a “political refugee” after clashing with Florida’s book-restriction laws. Tritt, founder of a nonprofit that distributes banned or challenged books, has been outspoken on social media, criticizing conservative parent groups and promoting titles dealing with race, gender, and LGBTQ+ themes.

Some parents fear he will bring activism into the classroom and expose students to material they consider inappropriate. Supporters, however, see him as an advocate for intellectual freedom and a counter to political censorship. The controversy reflects a broader national struggle over who controls school content — parents, politicians, or educators — and how much politics belongs in public education.

