Another piece of American manufacturing heritage is being extinguished in Democrat-run Minnesota. Pearson’s Candy Company, the 117-year-old maker of the classic Salted Nut Roll and Nut Goodie, announced it will permanently close its longtime West Seventh Street factory and lay off all 80 employees effective September 28, 2026.

The company cited a straightforward reason in its official WARN Act notice to the state: a “lack of financial sustainability on a going forward basis necessary for the continued operation of the site.” Parent company Promise Confections, based in Pittsburgh, confirmed the decision “reflects the current business and economic environment” and said it is exploring options to move key brands to a strategic partner so the iconic treats might survive elsewhere. That probably won’t happen. You won’t see the Pearson’s products anymore in the foreseeable future. Promise Confections will hold the patents, but won’t continue manufacturing them.

Pearson’s traces its roots to 1909 in Minneapolis and has produced candy at the St. Paul site since 1950. The Salted Nut Roll debuted in the depths of the Great Depression as an affordable, filling treat for hardworking Americans. Generations of Minnesota families and factory workers built their lives around these products. Now those jobs are gone.

Minnesota under Governor Tim Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan (a Democrat U.S. Senate candidate) and one-party DFL control has spent years ranking near the bottom for business climate: near the top for exorbitantly high taxes, excessive heavy regulation, elevated energy costs, and a regulatory thicket that makes it harder for manufacturers to compete. While politicians in St. Paul lecture about “equity” and green mandates, real people who make things for a living lose their livelihoods.

Eighty Minnesota families will now confront unemployment, disrupted benefits, and the search for new work. The plant that once turned out a Depression-era staple for ordinary Americans is being shuttered because it no longer pencils out under today’s conditions created by the DFL.

Pearson’s joins a growing list of manufacturers that have decided Minnesota’s environment is no longer viable. When even a century-old candy maker that survived the Great Depression cannot survive the modern progressive DFL economic model, the problem is not the product. It is the policies.

Leave a comment