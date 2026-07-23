As Minnesota’s Democrat Senate primary on August 11 inches closer, the masks are off. Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan didn’t just cozy up to Bernie Sanders and Keith Ellison at that First Avenue rally, she locked arms with the socialist godfather and the state’s top cop funded by Soros, revealing exactly who she is: a full-throated champion of the open-borders, government-takeover agenda that has already strained American communities like Minneapolis to the breaking point.

Flanagan stood in front of the crowd of fellow travelers and proudly declared her support for Medicare for All, the same single-payer fantasy peddled by Sanders that would nationalize one-fifth of the U.S. economy, crush private insurance, explode wait times, and stick taxpayers with trillions in new costs while rationing care for seniors and everyone else. And eventually that will lead to euthanasia, it did in Canada, and that’s really not working well at all. That’s a post for another day, but let’s just say the government is fulfilling the eugenics dream. Best of good intentions, but you know what they say about the road to hell, it’s paved with good intentions. This is a power grab dressed in progressive rhetoric.

Even more chilling was her call to “rip ICE apart and hold them accountable.” In the middle of a border crisis that has flooded states with illegal crossings, fentanyl, crime, and overwhelmed services, Flanagan wants to dismantle the very agency tasked with enforcing immigration law. This is abolitionist talk from the same radical lane as “Defund the Police,” the kind that leaves communities vulnerable while elites live behind walls and private security. Keith Ellison and Ilhan Omar on stage with her? That’s not a coincidence; it’s a coalition of anti-American pieces of shit doubling down when Americans have repeatedly rejected sanctuary policies and candidates at the ballot box.

Flanagan and her Bernie brigade talk a big game about “working families” and “holding the powerful accountable.” Yet her administration has faced scrutiny over fraud scandals, and her vision offers more of the same big-government failures: universal childcare mandates that balloon spending that always needs more money, paid leave expansions that destroy small businesses, and identity-driven politics that prioritize grievance over results. We have seen progressive governance up close, rising costs, out of control crime, and strained services. Pairing with Sanders, the man who honeymooned in the Soviet Union and still can’t explain how to pay for his multi-trillion dollar wishlist, signals she’s all-in on that proven-to-fail model.

This primary pits Flanagan against a more moderate Rep. Angie Craig. But the rally makes clear where the energy is: with the socialist left that views enforcement of borders as “cruel,” tax-and-spend socialism as “justice,” and any skepticism of endless government expansion as heresy. While real wages stagnate for most, inflation lingers from prior spending sprees, and border encounters strain resources nationwide, Flanagan offers rallies with socialists instead of concrete solutions rooted in fiscal sanity, rule of law, and opportunity.

Republicans and commonsense independents should watch this race closely. A Flanagan win would nationalize Minnesota’s socialist experiment at a time when voters across the country have pushed back against exactly this agenda, electing leaders who prioritize secure borders, energy dominance, economic growth without apology, and government that serves citizens rather than remaking society in the image of campus kooks.

The final stretch is here. We in Minnesota should demand better than a Senator who rallies with Bernie to rip apart immigration enforcement and socialize medicine. Peggy Flanagan’s vision is a dangerous retread of ideas that weaken America from within. The choice is stark: continue the slide into insanity and hardcore socialism or demand accountability, security, and sanity. The Senate doesn’t need another voice for tearing institutions down. It needs fighters for the rule of law,the American taxpayer, and the American way of life.

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