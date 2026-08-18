As lieutenant governor under Tim Walz, Flanagan sat through years of exploding fraud in state social programs. Feeding Our Future’s hundreds of millions in stolen meal funds, Medicaid schemes that ballooned into estimates of billions at risk, whistleblowers sidelined or investigated for raising red flags. When pressed after her Senate primary win whether she bears any responsibility, she shrugged: “The governor says the buck stops with him.” Then she pivoted to Trump, corruption, and Medicare for All (Socialized Medicine). Accountability is for other people. The second-in-command who helped run the shop now pretends she was just holding the ceremonial gavel while the till got looted.

On so-called “gender-affirming care,” the performance was even thinner. Minnesota has no minimum age. Asked if there should be one, Flanagan answered that people need healthcare access. Pressed again, she called it “part of healthcare” and declared the current law “a good law.” Asked specifically about a 10-year-old, she retreated to the familiar mantra: decisions between family and doctor, period, full stop. No age limit. No bright line. No acknowledgment that kids cannot consent to irreversible interventions the way adults can consent to tattoos or alcohol. Just the same recycled talking points that treat sterilization, cross-sex hormones, and surgery on minors as routine medical care rather than a contested, high-stakes experiment with lifelong consequences.

Voters watching the interview heard a candidate who won’t own the fraud that flourished on her watch and refuses to draw any protective boundary around children when the ideology demands otherwise. In a state still digging out from the financial wreckage and watching European countries reverse course on youth medical transitions, Flanagan’s answers amount to: not my problem, and keep the pipeline open.

Republicans running against this record don’t need to invent scandals like Democrats do, they only need to replay the tape of their opponents, Democrats have scandalized themselves.

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