In 2019, under the Walz-Flanagan administration, Minnesota’s Department of Human Services shoveled another $2.4 million in Medicaid overpayments to the White Earth Nation, Flanagan’s own tribe, after the department itself had already determined that the payment scheme violated state and federal requirements. This was part of more than $29 million in overpayments over a decade to White Earth and Leech Lake for Medication-Assisted Treatment programs, where tribes were paid the high Indian Health Service “encounter rate” for patients who simply took drugs at home.

The Office of the Legislative Auditor made it crystal clear: the 2019 increase happened after DHS knew the practice was illegal. Yet the checks kept flowing. Federal Medicaid dollars, managed by the very agency Flanagan’s administration controlled, continued to flow to her tribe. When the scandal surfaced, Flanagan’s response was to scold DHS for insufficient “consultation” with the tribes and declare the situation “unacceptable” while the money stayed gone.

This is the same Peggy Flanagan who serves as Tim Walz’s lieutenant governor while Minnesota became a national byword for Democrat fraud. Billions in questionable or outright stolen funds through Feeding Our Future, housing programs, child care, and other Medicaid schemes. The same administration that praised DHS leadership even as dysfunction and overpayments piled up. The same Flanagan now running for U.S. Senate as if none of it sticks to her.

Normal, everyday Minnesotans see the pattern for what it is: progressive identity politics shielding fiscal recklessness and favoratism. Tribal membership is treated as a moral shield while ordinary Minnesotans foot the bill for overpayments that continued after officials knew better. “Government-to-government relationships” become a convenient excuse for ignoring the rules that apply to everyone else. When the auditor exposes the dysfunction, the response is deflection, not repayment, accountability or reform.

Taxpayers do not exist to subsidize illegal billing practices that benefit the political class’s preferred constituencies. Overpayments made after a clear finding of noncompliance are not “mistakes,” they are choices. Choices made under an administration that prioritized narrative over stewardship. Flanagan can’t wash her hands of it by blaming a subordinate agency. She was there. Her tribe benefited. The broader fraud epidemic exploded on their watch.

Until Flanagan and her allies face real consequences for this kind of institutional failure, the grift continues. We will keep saying what the legacy media soft-pedals: this is what one-party progressive DFL governance produces, waste, favoritism, and zero accountability.

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