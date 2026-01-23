You remember Chauntyll “Nappy Headed Ho” Allen, right? I just posted about her on the 20th.

Believe it or not, Chauntyll is running for city council for Ward 4 in St. Paul. Pretty safe bet that she’s not going to win because she could be locked up for at least a decade, even longer than that if she’s charged and convicted under the Klan Act.

Well, for her involvement in storming the church in St. Paul and occupying it in the middle of Sunday services, guess what? She got arrested, perp walked and charged! Gotta love it!

Let’s just go ahead and look at Federal Statute 18 U.S. Code § 241 - Conspiracy against rights shall we?

If two or more persons conspire to injure, oppress, threaten, or intimidate any person in any State, Territory, Commonwealth, Possession, or District in the free exercise or enjoyment of any right or privilege secured to him by the Constitution or laws of the United States, or because of his having so exercised the same; or If two or more persons go in disguise on the highway, or on the premises of another, with intent to prevent or hinder his free exercise or enjoyment of any right or privilege so secured— They shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than ten years, or both; and if death results from the acts committed in violation of this section or if such acts include kidnapping or an attempt to kidnap, aggravated sexual abuse or an attempt to commit aggravated sexual abuse, or an attempt to kill, they shall be fined under this title or imprisoned for any term of years or for life, or both, or may be sentenced to death.

Yup. When found guilty she’s going to a Federal Womens Penitentiary! 😆😆👍👍

Then there’s this asshole. William Kelly. He’s kind of a big deal among the militant leftwing agitators. He’s been up to no good for a long time and always seems to escape justice. Little Willie’s luck just changed!👍

Pretty safe to say that when all is said and done, 🎵Little Willie, Willie won’t, go home🎶 🤣🤣🤣

It’s been a very, very long time since there has been any good news in Minnesota, and this is certainly good news! And it’s been a long time coming.

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share Minnesota Madness