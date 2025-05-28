I admit, there was a time when I was pro-Planned Parenthood. I thought the anti-abortion protests were by militant, religious zealots, and that Planned Parenthood was a guardian of the freedom of choice. I was wet behind the ears, in my teens, twenties, and into my early to mid thirties, and uninformed when the media had the monopoly of information.

Today, I am resolutely against Planned Parenthood and the monstrous practices carried out within that organization.

I’m also very pro-life now as well. Although I’m not a zealot, and fully understand there are certain circumstances where an abortion is medically necessary, or rape and incest are involved, and those should be carried out in a hospital, not an abortion mill.

So Planned Parenthood will be closing four locations this year here in Minnesota, a radically, militant pro-abortion state.

Planned Parenthood attributes the move to the Trump administration’s current freeze on some federal funding, and likely future federal budget cuts to the abortion giant.

Stop right there.

This is where the problem lies.

Taxpayer funding.

Planned Parenthood is receiving taxpayer funds. Planned Parenthood is not part of the federal government. Planned Parenthood is a 501 (C) (3) non-profit charity. Why are they receiving government funding? They shouldn’t be. So, cutting off funding is not only the right, and fair thing to do, it is also the law. Remember, “no one is above the law.”

So, who is responsible for Planned Parenthood receiving federal funding? The answer might surprise you.

A Republican.

Planned Parenthood began receiving federal funding in 1970 when President Richard Nixon signed the Family Planning Services and Population Research Act, which established Title X funding for family planning services. This funding was intended to ensure that no American woman would be denied access to family planning assistance due to economic conditions.

Abortion was not part of the deal.

When it did become legal in 1970, it was for the first trimester only. That has never been changed on a federal level, except in cases of rape, incest, or if the mother’s life is in jeopardy. One day after the repeal of abortion bans, Planned Parenthood did the very first legal abortion in Syracuse, New York.

Enough with the history lesson, and back to Minnesota.

via Alpha News:

In March of this year, a bill before the Minnesota House of Representatives that would have protected the lives of babies who survive botched abortions failed to pass, with every Democrat voting against the measure.

That is ghastly. It’s barbaric. It’s murder. And to watch the baby die when you know you could save it, shows no soul, but it shows evil, pure evil. A doctor who does that is a psychopath, on equal footing as the infamous Dr. Death of Aushwitz, Josef Mengele. There is no moral difference, and said doctors should rightly be compared to the Nazi doctor. As should every Democrat in the Minnesota House for making this inhumane barbarity legal.

So yeah, defund Planned Parenthood.

