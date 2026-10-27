After the city council voted 6-1 to cancel its Flock Safety contract over privacy concerns, the company went silent. Formal cancellation notices by mail and email drew no reply from Flock corporate or legal. So Police Chief Erik Fadden ordered the power cords unplugged on all 16 permanent cameras. Data collection stopped.

That decisive step protected residents when the vendor refused to act. The cameras remain bolted to poles only because the city never owned them. Plymouth should finish the job: remove every unit, ship them back to Flock, and send a bill for the labor and shipping. Silence isn’t a contract right.

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