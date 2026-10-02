Plymouth and other Minnesota cities are right to drop Flock cameras. Although these devices may help solve some crimes, public safety should never require creating a system that records the movements of ordinary people.

Flock cameras collect license-plate information and details about vehicles, creating a powerful record of where residents travel. Once that data exists, questions immediately arise: Who can access it? How long is it kept? Can outside agencies obtain it? Even if local police use the system responsibly, cities cannot guarantee that every agency, employee, contractor, or future administration will do the same. Reports of misuse and unauthorized access show that these concerns are not imaginary.

When residents feel that their movements are constantly monitored, cooperation with law enforcement suffers. Plymouth officials recognized that the potential loss of public trust outweighs the cameras’ investigative benefits. More than a dozen Minnesota jurisdictions including St. Paul, Duluth, and Sherburne County have made similar decisions.

Dropping Flock cameras doesn’t mean abandoning public safety. Police can continue using traditional investigative methods, targeted warrants, and community partnerships. Automated license-plate readers should never be reconsidered.

We are just one “peacetime emergency” away from those camera’s being used against us. And they undoubtedly would be.

Plymouth’s decision is a responsible defense of civil liberties. Safety matters, but freedom from mass surveillance matters more. By ending the use of Flock cameras, Plymouth and other Minnesota cities are sending a necessary message: public safety must be built on accountability, transparency, and the trust of the people it serves.

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