When people think of venomous snakes, they often picture the deserts of the Southwest or the swamps of the South. But Minnesota? Not so much. And for the most part, that’s true. Minnesota is home to only two venomous snake species, and encounters are rare. Still, it pays to know what’s out there—especially if you spend time hiking, fishing, or exploring the state’s forests and prairies.

1. Timber Rattlesnake (Crotalus horridus)

Status: Threatened in Minnesota

Venomous? Yes

Found in: Southeastern Minnesota, primarily in the bluffs along the Mississippi River

Quick Facts:

Easily identified by a thick, heavy body, dark V-shaped crossbands, and a characteristic rattle.

Can grow over 4 feet long.

Shy and reclusive—will usually give a warning rattle before striking.

Risk Level:

Low. Timber rattlesnakes aren’t aggressive and bites are very rare. Most happen when people handle or accidentally step on them. Plus, they’re a protected species in Minnesota—killing or harassing one is illegal.

2. Eastern Massasauga (Sistrurus catenatus)

Status: Extremely rare, possibly extirpated (locally extinct) in Minnesota

Venomous? Yes

Found in: Historically in the southeastern wetlands, but sightings are now almost nonexistent

Quick Facts:

Smaller than a timber rattler, maxing out around 2.5 feet.

Has a thick body, gray or tan coloring, and oval blotches down the back.

Prefers wetland habitats.

Risk Level:

Virtually none. You’re unlikely to ever see one in Minnesota. It’s listed as endangered federally and critically rare within the state.

What To Do If You See a Snake

Don’t panic. Almost all snakes in Minnesota are non-venomous. Back off slowly. Give it space, especially if it’s a timber rattlesnake. Don’t try to handle or kill it. It’s dangerous and, in some cases, illegal.

Snakebite Reality Check

Fewer than a handful of venomous bites are reported in Minnesota each year.

Fatalities? Practically unheard of.

If bitten, seek medical help immediately. Antivenom is available and effective.

Final Word

Snakes are a part of Minnesota’s ecosystem—timid, reclusive, and mostly misunderstood. There are only two venomous species, and you’re unlikely to cross paths with either unless you’re actively looking. Respect them, don’t provoke them, and they’ll leave you alone.

