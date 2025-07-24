Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

Jack Sotallaro
Jul 24

If it looks like a Chi Comm, and walks like a Chi Comm, and smells like a Chi Comm, it's Tim "Mao" Walz. Your electorate in Minnesota elects a moron Chi Comm, and a bunch of DFL wanna be Chi Comms, and you wonder why Minnesota is chin deep in poop, not realizing that's what comes out of your governor's and your legislature's mouths every time they speak.

Anyone who can leave should leave. If you can't and don't, you don't value your personal safety enough to take and obvious action.

And y'all will probably elect chickenshit Tim to another term.

