Headlines like this have become far too common here in Minnesota, particularly in its largest city.

That’s what happens when you have the DFL and their weak on crime policies as law.

Once again, it’s another 16 year old that will never get life in prison because of Gov. Tim Walz and the Democrat law passed by the DFL majority legislature and signed in to law by the DFL governor.

Rehabilitation does not work, punishment is what works.

A recent example is Myron Burrell.

He killed an 11 year old little girl, received a life sentence in 2002. To make points with Black Lives Matter shortly after the George Floyd riots our cowardly governor got Burrell paroled. It didn’t take long for him to be sent back to the penitentiary on new gun and drug charges.

Then we have axe murderer David Brom.

Another 16 year old who murdered his family with an axe.

He’s getting out of the penitentiary in spite of four life sentences. In fact, I heard he was due to be released today.

It’s absurd what is happening, they, they being the DFL have no respect for the citizens of Minnesota when they create a public threat like these two examples.

Why even bother with prison.

And here we go again.

Minneapolis police announced Wednesday that they have arrested a 16-year-old male for the murder of 11-year-old Amir Lamar Atkins. The 16-year-old, who wasn’t identified by name, was arrested Tuesday just after 9 a.m. in Apple Valley. Police said he was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center.

The same crap will happen again. It’s like a revolving door.

What’s going to happen when these people victimize another innocent?

Walz and the entire DFL would be directly responsible, and in my view should all be charged with criminal negligence and serve time, whether they are still in office or not.

